Photo: Nathan Ake back in Chelsea training

Nathan Ake has resumed Chelsea training follow his return from a loan spell at Bournemouth.

The Dutch youngster was due to spend the season at the Vitality Stadium, but the table-topping Blues activated a call-back clause to break the deal mid-season.

Ake, aged 21, was at the club’s Cobham training base today and took part in a session. You can see him in action in the photo above.

He has 12 first-team appearances for Chelsea to his name to date and will get his first opportunity to add to those when Antonio Conte’s side travel to champions Leicester City on Saturday evening.