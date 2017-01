Photo: Philippe Coutinho signs new Liverpool contract

✍🏻 Delight! A photo posted by Liverpool Football Club (@liverpoolfc) on Jan 25, 2017 at 12:48am PST

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has put pen to paper on a new contract – and you can see him doing just that in the photo above.

The deal is thought to be a five-year contract running until June 2022. Coutinho’s previous contract was due to expire in June 2020.

Coutinho and manager Jurgen Klopp posed for a photo together at the club’s Melwood training base after the Brazilian had inked the appropriate paperwork. The pair were both sporting beaming grins for the photo.