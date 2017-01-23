Photo: Spurs out for dinner in Barcelona

Dinner in Boca Grande Barcelona 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/hZ1QaJyvpQ
— Michel Vorm (@Vorm_Official) January 23, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur’s players are out for dinner in Barcelona this evening.
Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has taken his squad to Spain for a mid-season training camp.
But it is not all work, so the players have been able to head out for some tapas at the end of their first day in Catalonia.
A group from the Low Countries headed to the Restaurante Boca Grande. Reserve keeper Michel Vorm posted a photo from the meal to his Twitter account. Mousa Dembele, Vincent Janssen and Jan Vertonghen can be seen at his table.