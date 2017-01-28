Photo: Spurs’ on-pitch and dressing room tribute to Hull midfielder Ryan Mason

Tottenham Hotspur’s players donned t-shirts in honour of their former team-mate Ryan Mason for today’s FA Cup fourth round clash with Wycombe Wanderers.

The Spurs players wore the t-shirts bearing Mason’s name and shirt number and a get well soon message for their warm-up ahead of the game. They also posed in the t-shirts for a post-match photo in the dressing room at White Hart Lane.

Mason is currently recovering from the fractured skull he sustained last Sunday while in action for new club Hull City at Chelsea.

Today’s clash with Wycombe is Spurs’ first game since Mason suffered his injury in a clash of heads with Gary Cahill.