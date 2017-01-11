Photo: Spurs player in the dentist’s chair

Always a nightmare 😂 🔨💥 A photo posted by GK Nkoudou (@gknkoudou) on Jan 10, 2017 at 11:34am PST

Tottenham Hotspur winger Georges-Kevin N’Koudou had an appointment with his dentist yesterday – and he posted a photo of him in the chair to his Instagram account.

The French youngster gave Spurs a bit more bite when he came off the bench to create the opening goal in Sunday’s FA Cup win over Aston Villa, but it was his bite that was coming under scrutiny on Tuesday.

It seems N’Koudou enjoys a trip to the dentist about as much as any of us do.

In a caption accompanying the photo, he wrote: “Always a nightmare.”