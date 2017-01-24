Photo: Spurs stars hire bikes in Barcelona

☀️🚴🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/ox1pKnX7hK
— Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) January 24, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur’s players have taken advantage of some free time in Barcelona to get on their bikes.
A group of players took a look at the city on two wheels this afternoon after a second day of training in Catalonia. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has taken his squad to Barca, where he used to play for and manage Espanyol, for a mid-season training camp.
Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Christian Eriksen, Ben Davies and Kyle Walker kept the exercise going after training with their group bike ride. Walker shared a photo of the group to his Twitter account.