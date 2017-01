Photo: Sunderland sign Joleon Lescott

Sunderland have signed Joleon Lescott on a short-term deal.

The 34-year-old has been without a club since leaving Greek side AEK Athens by mutual consent last November.

He is reunited at the Stadium of Light with his former Everton manager David Moyes.

The deal is rumoured to be linked to the possible departure of Patrick van Aanholt before the transfer window closes.

Lescott has also played for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester City, West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa.