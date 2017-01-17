Photo: Tom Carroll poses in a Swansea shirt after signing from Spurs

Swansea City’s new signing Tom Carroll has posed in the club’s home kit after completing his transfer from Tottenham Hotspur.

The former England Under-21 international’s move from White Hart Lane to the Liberty Stadium, where he played on loan in the 2014/15 season, was confirmed this afternoon.

A short time afterwards, photos emerged of the 24-year-old wearing the Swans’ jersey. You can see one such photo above.

He will hope to don the shirt again this weekend when Paul Clement’s side travel to Anfield to face Liverpool.