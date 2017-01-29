Photo: West Ham’s Dimtri Payet undergoes medical at Marseille

Wantaway West Ham United star Dimtri Payet has been pictured undergoing a medical at former club Marseille this evening.

Payet informed the Hammers earlier this month that he wanted to return to his old side for personal reasons. Although the Premier League side initially said the France international would not be allowed to leave during the current transfer window and rejected multiple bids from Marseille.

But reports earlier today suggested that a deal had been struck and that looks to be the case given that Payet is at Marseille’s training ground.