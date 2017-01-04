Photo: White Hart Lane ahead of Spurs vs Chelsea

The scene is set at White Hart Lane ahead of this evening’s Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Spurs will be looking to halt their London rivals’ 13-match winning run. Victory would take them into the top four at the expense of neighbours Arsenal.

For Chelsea, they will stay top of the table with a comfortable cushion regardless of tonight’s result.

It promises to be an enthralling game. The floodlights are on at the Lane and kick-off is now just over an hour away.