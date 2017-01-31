Photos: Arsenal training ahead of Watford game

A photo posted by Arsenal Official (@arsenal) on Jan 30, 2017 at 5:34am PST

Arsenal’s players trained at their London Colney base yesterday as they prepare to face Watford in this evening’s Premier League encounter.

The Gunners host the Hornets in a 7.45pm kick-off tonight.

Ahead of that, there was still time for some final pre-match work on the training ground on Monday.

You can see photos from yesterday’s training session above and below, including Olivier Giroud proving a very fetching set of bunny ears for team-mate Mesut Ozil.

A photo posted by Arsenal Official (@arsenal) on Jan 30, 2017 at 7:43am PST