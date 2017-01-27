Photos: Chelsea training ahead of Brentford game

📷 Here's a look at training this morning… pic.twitter.com/AGk0dzTq5H — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 27, 2017

Chelsea’s players trained at Cobham this morning ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup fourth round clash with Brentford.

Captain John Terry and fellow centre-back Kurt Zouma were both featured prominently in the Blues’ photos from today’s session and will be hopeful of making rare starts for Antonio Conte’s side.

A couple of players who feature more regularly, Diego Costa and N’Golo Kante, were pictured competing for the ball on the training pitch.

Chelsea host the Bees at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.