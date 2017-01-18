Photos: Chelsea training ahead of Hull game

Chelsea’s players have been busy at their Cobham training ground this week as they prepare to face Hull City in this weekend’s Premier League game.

The Blues host the Tigers at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon. Antonio Conte’s side are currently seven points clear at the top of the table after Liverpool dropped two points at Manchester United last weekend.

Here are a selection of photos from the last couple of days, including one of Diego Costa who has returned to training with the rest of the squad.

Keep learning, keep grafting 💙⚽ pic.twitter.com/ArgWyBUsQ1 — olaoluwa aina (@Aina2Ola) January 17, 2017

A photo posted by asmir1 (@asmir1) on Jan 17, 2017 at 12:14pm PST