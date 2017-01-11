Photos: Chelsea training ahead of Leicester game

Chelsea’s players have been training at their Cobham base today as they prepare to face champions Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in Saturday evening’s Premier League clash.

The Blues will have the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the table against the Foxes.

Here are a selection of photos of Antonio Conte’s squad in action during today’s session, including newly returned Nathan Ake who is back from his loan spell at Bournemouth.

A photo posted by Chelsea FC – Official (@chelseafc) on Jan 11, 2017 at 7:52am PST