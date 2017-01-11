Photos: Chelsea training ahead of Leicester game

📸 @chalobah on the volley in training today… pic.twitter.com/0xuCgLbXIO
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 11, 2017
Chelsea’s players have been training at their Cobham base today as they prepare to face champions Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in Saturday evening’s Premier League clash.
The Blues will have the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the table against the Foxes.
Here are a selection of photos of Antonio Conte’s squad in action during today’s session, including newly returned Nathan Ake who is back from his loan spell at Bournemouth.
.@_Pedro17_ 💥 pic.twitter.com/aWiIyOr7j4
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 11, 2017
Welcome back, @NathanAke 👍 pic.twitter.com/ySHiOTJ97C
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 11, 2017