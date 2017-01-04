Photos: Chelsea’s Diego Costa and Pedro have on-pitch spat at Spurs

The biggest cheer of the first-half of tonight’s game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea came when Dele Alli opened the scoring in time added on.

But the White Hart Lane was also pretty jubilant when a row broke out between Diego Costa and Pedro Rodriguez on the pitch.

The spat went on for several seconds as the Spain internationals remonstrated with each other.

Either a misplaced pass by Costa or Pedro’s failure to make the correct run was the cause of the argument, but that probably depends on whose side you want to take.