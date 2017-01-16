Photos: Chelsea’s Diego Costa training alone

PICTURES: Diego Costa trains alone on Monday after his bust-up with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte https://t.co/ZCVF8UoeAz pic.twitter.com/Drjr0dxM6l — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 16, 2017

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been photographed training alone at the club’s Cobham training ground.

The Spain international has not trained with his team-mates since last Tuesday amid reports that he has fallen out with Antonio Conte and his coaching staff, and that he wanted to make a big-money move to the Chinese Super League.

Conte claimed Costa, who missed last weekend’s victory over Leicester City, had suffered a back injury in training.