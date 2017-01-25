Photos: Day 2 of Tottenham training in Barcelona

The 🌞 was out and the hard work continued in Barcelona today… 🇪🇸 #COYS pic.twitter.com/5RHJgQ4DgY — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 24, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur’s mid-season training camp in Barcelona continued on Tuesday with another session at the city’s Olympic Stadium.

On day 2 of the trip to Spain, the Spurs squad were working on their strength and conditioning as much as their ball skills. The running track where Linford Christie won gold around the pitch at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys was converted into an outdoor workout area.

You can see a selection of photos from Tuesday’s session above and below.