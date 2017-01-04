Photos: Dele Alli gives Spurs the lead vs Chelsea

Alli's header gives Spurs the edge at the break #TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/GVgywzTEXn — Premier League (@premierleague) January 4, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has headed his side into the lead on the stroke of half-time in this evening’s game against Premier League leaders Chelsea.

The England international rose to score in stoppage time at the end of the first-half to break the deadlock at White Hart Lane.

👋 The header, the wheel away and the celebration. 👋 #COYS pic.twitter.com/Ox3MODSRqD — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 4, 2017

Alli has now scored six goals in his last three-and-a-half games and is in a rich streak of form in front of goal.

Since his debut for Spurs in Aug 2015, Dele Alli has more goals in all comps (20) than Ozil (17), Barkley (16), Mata (16) & Hazard (15) #PL pic.twitter.com/KWx2FYaBe8 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 4, 2017

He also became the first player to score against Chelsea away from Stamford Bridge since September.