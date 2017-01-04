Photos: Dele Alli gives Spurs the lead vs Chelsea

January 4, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has headed his side into the lead on the stroke of half-time in this evening’s game against Premier League leaders Chelsea.

The England international rose to score in stoppage time at the end of the first-half to break the deadlock at White Hart Lane.

Alli has now scored six goals in his last three-and-a-half games and is in a rich streak of form in front of goal.

He also became the first player to score against Chelsea away from Stamford Bridge since September.