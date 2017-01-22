Photos: Hull’s ex-Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason hospitalised after clash of heads vs Chelsea

Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been taken to hospital with a head injury sustained during this afternoon’s Premier League defeat to Chelsea.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man, who joined the Tigers last summer, suffered the injury in a penalty area clash with Blues defender Gary Cahill as both players jumped for a header.

Mason, aged 25, need eight minutes of treatment on the pitch at Stamford Bridge before being stretchered off with an oxygen mask on his face.

He was rushed to hospital for further treatment.

The clash of heads came just 13 minutes into the match. After the game, Tigers boss Marco Silva said he did not have an update on Mason’s condition but confirmed that he was in hosptial.