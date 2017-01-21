Photos: Liverpool players training ahead of Swansea game

Liverpool’s players were in training at their Melwood base yesterday as they prepare to face Swansea City today.

The Reds host the Swans at Anfield in the early kick-off this afternoon.

Among those training yesterday was Joel Matip, who has been cleared to play today after FIFA confirmed he is eligible after turning down a call-up to Cameroon’s Africa Cup of Nations squad.

Attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho is in line for his first start since November.