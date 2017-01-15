Photos: Liverpool training ahead of Man Utd game

📸 The lads put in the final preparations ahead of #MUNLIV 💪 pic.twitter.com/0XqhBM6xXn — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 14, 2017

Liverpool’s players put in the final preparations for today’s Premier League clash with rivals Manchester United as they trained at their Melwood base on Saturday.

There was good news for the club’s fans as centre-back Joel Matip was photographed taking part in the session. That would suggest he is in contention to return to action at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Also in action was Philippe Coutinho, who could start after his comeback from injury as a substitute at Southampton in midweek.