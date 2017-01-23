Photos: Liverpool training ahead of Southampton match

📸 The lads prepare for the second leg of the @EFLCup semi-final…#LIVSOU pic.twitter.com/4kGLjsQ11C — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 23, 2017

Liverpool’s players were back in training at Melwood today as they prepare for Wednesday’s EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton.

The Reds will be hoping to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg and bounce back from last weekend’s 2-3 defeat to Swansea City in the Premier League.

Tireless vice-captain James Milner was leading the way as the squad went on a jog round the training pitch.

It was then time for some keep-ball exercises and small-sided games.