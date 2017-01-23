Photos: Man Utd start training for Hull game

Back to work! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/fGkvLneYT0
Manchester United’s players returned to their Carrington training ground today to prepare for week’s EFL Cup semi-final second leg at Hull City.
The Red Devils are in a strong position as they take a 2-0 lead from the first leg to the KCOM Stadium.
There were some serious looks on the faces of some members of the squad, including a frowning Paul Pogba, which is perhaps the result of having only managed a 1-1 draw at Stoke City last Saturday.
