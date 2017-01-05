Photos: Man Utd training ahead of Reading clash

Manchester United trained at Carrington today as they prepare for this weekend’s FA Cup tie with Reading.

The Red Devils face the Championship side in the third round at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime.

Ahead of that, the squad were in action in chilly conditions earlier on Thursday.

The club shared photos of the session via its official Twitter account, with many of the players involved later taking to their own social media accounts to post pictures.