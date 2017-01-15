Photos: Man Utd’s Paul Pogba concedes penalty vs Liverpool, James Milner scores

Liverpool have taken the lead in this evening’s Premier League game at Manchester United.

The goal came after United’s record signing Paul Pogba conceded a penalty. He handled the ball after losing Dejan Lovren, who he was supposed to be marking from a Liverpool corner.

That prompted plenty of suggestions that the France international might have picked the wrong time to break into his trademark dab.

It was also terrible timing given that Pogba is supposed to be the star of the show for the right reasons given that he has unveiled his new haircut and a Twitter emoji to accompany any use of #Pogba on the social networking site.

That was of no concern to Liverpool. James Milner tucked away the resulting spot-kick.