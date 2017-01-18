Photos: Spurs training ahead of Man City game

Tottenham Hotspur have been training at their Hotspur Way training base today as they prepare to face Manchester City.

Victory over Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday would be a major boost for Spurs’ hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

They were back in training today after last weekend’s 4-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Striker Harry Kane, who scored a hat-trick against the Baggies, was among those taking part in today’s session.