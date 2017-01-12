Photos: Spurs training ahead of West Brom game

📸 New father @HKane training hard as we prepare for West Brom's visit on Saturday. #COYS 📸 pic.twitter.com/bSh7zvPrrC — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 12, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been training at their Hotspur Way base today as they prepare for this weekend’s Premier League encounter with West Bromwich Albion.

Spurs host the Baggies at White Hart Lane in the early game on Saturday.

Harry Kane was in action and in contention to play. He missed the FA Cup third round win over Aston Villa after becoming a father for the first time.

Midfielders Dele Alli and Eric Dier were up to their usual tricks.

Here are more photos from the session…