Photos: Tottenham training in Barcelona

Flick through some of the photos from day one of the team's mid-season training camp in Barcelona… 🇪🇸 📸 #COYS pic.twitter.com/lqkzILbTsI — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 23, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur’s players trained at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona earlier today.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has flown the squad back to his stomping ground for a mid-season break, which he also did last year.

Their first training session of the trip took place at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, which hosted the 1992 Olympic Games, on Monday.

You can see a selection of photos from the session above.