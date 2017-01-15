Photos: Zlatan Ibrahimovic equalises for Man Utd vs Liverpool

It ended all squad in today’s crunch match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic headed in a late equaliser to ensure the game finished 1-1 and the teams shared the points.

The Swedish veteran nodded the ball in after Marouane Fellaini’s looping header had between Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet but rebounded off the crossbar. Antonio Valencia played the ball across to Ibrahimovic, who headed the ball over the line on the angle.

FT! Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool: Tune in to Sky Sports 1 HD for full-time reaction next. More here: https://t.co/HXWYsnXANj pic.twitter.com/3Lrr7EIJud — Sky Football ⚽️ (@SkyFootball) January 15, 2017