Previews of Man Utd vs Liverpool and the rest of this weekend’s Premier League games

With the FA Cup third round taking priority last weekend, Premier League action returns with a bang on Saturday, with results set to have connotations for teams at both the top and bottom of the table.

Having lost their first match since September at White Hart Lane last time out, league leaders Chelsea will be looking to bounce back at reigning champions Leicester City, while Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City hope to make up ground on the chasing pack away at Everton.

Despite big games in the fight against relegation, with Sunderland, Hull City and Swansea all at home this weekend, it is undoubtedly Sunday’s encounter between Manchester United and Liverpool that will gain the most attention.

Premier League Fixtures This Weekend

Saturday, January 14

Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion

Burnley v Southampton



Hull City v AFC Bournemouth

Marco Silva will take charge of his first Premier League fixture on Saturday, with his Hull City side desperate for points because they are rooted to the bottom of the table, with the Portuguese manager having taken over a team that has just 17 Premier League goals to their name so far. Striker Oumar Niasse is unlikely to play an part despite having signed on-loan from Everton, while Porto’s Evandro has also probably arrived too late to feature. Meanwhile, Eddie Howe will have to reshuffle his backline with Nathan Ake returning to parent club Chelsea, while Jack Wilshere will once again be available after missing the game with Arsenal.

Sunderland v Stoke City

Saturday's fixture at the Stadium of Light represents a good opportunity for Sunderland to move out of the relegation zone. Despite sitting in mid-table, Stoke City have just six Premier League wins to their name all season.

Swansea v Arsenal

Watford v Middlesbrough

West Ham United v Crystal Palace

New Eagles boss Sam Allardyce will return to old club West Ham at the weekend, with the south Londoners desperate for points in their bid for survival. Dimitri Payet will be unavailable for the Hammers after it was revealed that the Frenchman is seeking a move away from the London Stadium.

Leicester City v Chelsea

Despite languishing in 15th place in the table, reigning champions Leicester will be looking to continue their unbeaten start to 2017 and claim a repeat result of their clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium last season. However, Claudio Ranieri’s men will be coming up against a Chelsea side ruing their loss against London rivals Tottenham last time out, with Antonio Conte looking once again towards the likes of Diego Costa and Eden Hazard to consolidate their position at the top of the table.

Sunday, January 15

Everton v Manchester City

New signing Morgan Schneiderlin could well make his Everton debut at Goodison Park on Sunday having signed from Manchester United on Thursday, and manager Ronald Koeman will be hoping that the Frenchman can add something to the team that has been lacking in recent weeks. Despite sitting in seventh place in the table, the home side have been inconsistent throughout the campaign. The visit of Guardiola’s City is far from an easy home game. City are now seven points off leaders Chelsea, with Aguero and co. under pressure to deliver for their manager and supporters. Fernandinho will once again be absent following another red card against Burnley, with Nolito and Raheem Sterling fighting it out for a starting attacking berth.

Manchester United v Liverpool

Despite having gone 15 games unbeaten, winning 12 of those, Manchester United still find themselves five points adrift of their fierce rivals, making Sunday’s clash at Old Trafford a must-win for Jose Mourinho’s men. After missing out on United’s EFL Cup win over Hull City in midweek, Zlatan Ibrahimović is expected to return to the starting line-up, with his on-field relationship with Paul Pogba exciting many fans in recent weeks. As for the visitors, Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to see a completely different performance than that of Wednesday’s night at Southampton. Philippe Coutinho is expected to make a first start since his return from injury. The German boss is also sweating on the fitness of captain Jordan Henderson, with Sadio Mane already absent due to his commitments at the African Cup of Nations. Fireworks are expected on the field, and it remains to be seen how the two managers will go about their business. Mourinho famously set out a supremely defensive side at Anfield earlier in the campaign.