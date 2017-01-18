Reading sign Liverpool defender

Our new signing @TiagoIlori4 will be wearing the number 2️⃣0️⃣ shirt for the Royals. Welcome Tiago! pic.twitter.com/VMUlWjJQGc — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) January 18, 2017

Liverpool centre-back Tiago Ilori has made a permanent transfer to Reading.

The London-born former Portugal Under-21 and Under-23 international, aged 23, completed his move to the Championship side today.

Ilori has signed a three-and-a-half year contract that ties him to the Royals until June 2020.

He posed for photos with a Reading home shirt at the Madejski Stadium after the deal was announced.

Ilori joined the Reds from Sporting Lisbon in September 2013 during former manager Brendan Rodgers’ time in charge in a deal worth around £7m. He made three appearances for the Merseysiders, but never featured in a Premier League game.

He has spent time on loan at Granada, Bordeaux and Aston Villa over the past couple of seasons.

All his competitive appearances for Liverpool came last season during current manager Jurgen Klopp’s tenure, but the German has deemed him surplus to requirements at Anfield.