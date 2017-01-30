Roberto Firmino’s drink driving court appearance moved, Liverpool star can face Chelsea

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino will be available to face Chelsea tomorrow evening after his court appearance to face a drink driving charge was moved back by 24 hours.

The Liverpool Echo reports that a request submitted to Liverpool Magistrates’ Court asking for his scheduled court date to be moved has been accepted.

Firmino was due in court tomorrow, just hours before he would potentially be lining up for the Reds in a crunch clash with Antonio Conte’s Blues.

His involvement was in doubt due to the scheduled appearance, but any prospect of the legal proceedings hampering his pre-match preparations have been avoided because he will not appear in court on Wednesday instead.

Firmino was stopped by police in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of Christmas Eve and charged with drink driving.

The 25-year-old is Liverpool’s joint-top scorer with nine goals so far this season and has been Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice centre forward this term.