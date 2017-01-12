What shirt number will Morgan Schneiderlin wear at Everton?

Everton’s new signing Morgan Schneiderlin will wear the number 2 shirt for the Toffees.

The France international, aged 27, has managed to nab a first XI jersey despite his mid-season arrival.

Schneiderlin, who joined form Manchester United in a £20m deal earlier today, has taken the squad number vacated by Tony Hibbert.

Long-serving Hibbert had held the shirt since 2006. Fellow former right-back Steve Watson was another long-term incumbent.

Everton’s number 2 jersey has also been worn by Matt Jackson, Earl Barrett and Alec Cleland in the Premier League era.

Schneiderlin’s squad number at former club United was 28 and he has worn number 4 – a more traditional number for his defensive midfield position – during his time at Southampton.