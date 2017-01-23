Simon Mignolet reacts to Liverpool’s defeat at Swansea

Disappointed with the result today, these fans who Travelled 750km to support me tried to pick me up! #respect #YNWA #fansfromhome 🇧🇪⚽🔴🔝 pic.twitter.com/LmMfN0360k — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) January 21, 2017

Liverpool suffered a shock 2-3 home defeat to Swansea City at Anfield last Saturday.

The Reds had the chance to close the gap on leaders Chelsea going into the game, while Paul Clement’s Swans started the match at the bottom of the table.

Two goals from Fernando Llorente early in the second half gave the visitors the initiative.

The Reds fought back with a brace from Roberto Firmino, only for Gylfi Sigurdsson to restore Swansea’s lead and secure all three points.

Among Jurgen Klopp’s players, only Simon Mignolet stuck his head above the social media parapet. The goalkeeper said he was disappointed with the result, but took the time to pose with some fans who had travelled from his native Belgium to watch the game.