Spurs offer academy deal to Maurizio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur have offered an academy scholarship to Maurizio Pochettino, 15-year-old son of head coach Mauricio, according to the Daily Mail .

Maurizio has played for the north London club’s under-16 and under-15 sides this season and will now have the chance to join the academy full-time when he finishes school this summer.

An academy scholarship is typically three years long so, if he accepts the offer, he could commit to Spurs until he turns 18.

Unlike his father, who was an uncompromising centre-back for Newell’s Old Boys, Espanyol, Paris Saint-Germain Bordeaux and Argentina, the younger Pochettino is a winger.

His older brother Sebastiano, aged 21, has already started work at Tottenham as a sports scientist after completing his studies at Southampton Solent University.

Maurizio and Sebastiano were both born in Barcelona, but followed their old man to the UK when he became Southampton manager four years ago.

Their dad is under contract with Spurs until June 2021.