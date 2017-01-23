Spurs players on their 2-2 draw at Man City

Not a good day for us but we never gave up 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/AkLyV1BxlC — Eric Dier (@ericdier) January 22, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur’s players took to social media to celebrate the unlikely 2-2 draw at Manchester City that kept their recent run of good form going.

Despite being comprehensively outplayed in the first-half at the Etihad Stadium and going 2-0 down in the second-half, Spurs fought back to grab a point by scoring with both of their only two shots on target.

Dele Alli pulled one back with a header from a Kyle Walker cross, before Heung-min Son grabbed the equaliser.

Here’s what the players had to say about the game.

It wasn't a great performance from us at all but we showed fantastic fight to come back from 2-0 down!Thanks to the fans that traveled!#COYS — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 21, 2017

Disappointed not to get all 3 points #COYS pic.twitter.com/AjBmJoUf0Q — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) January 21, 2017