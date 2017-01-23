Spurs players on their 2-2 draw at Man City

Tottenham Hotspur’s players took to social media to celebrate the unlikely 2-2 draw at Manchester City that kept their recent run of good form going.

Despite being comprehensively outplayed in the first-half at the Etihad Stadium and going 2-0 down in the second-half, Spurs fought back to grab a point by scoring with both of their only two shots on target.

Dele Alli pulled one back with a header from a Kyle Walker cross, before Heung-min Son grabbed the equaliser.

Here’s what the players had to say about the game.