Spurs and their players send get well soon messages to Ryan Mason

Everyone at the Club sends their best wishes to @RyanMason for a full and speedy recovery. Get well soon, Ryan.
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 22, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur have sent a get well soon message to their former midfielder Ryan Mason after he suffered a fractured skull yesterday.
The 25-year-old moved to Hull City last summer and was in action for the Tigers yesterday when he was involved in a sickening clash of heads with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill.
Spurs sent well wishes to a player who had been on their books between 1998 and 2016.
Several of Mason’s former Spurs team-mates also sent messages of support.
Stay strong @RyanMason ❤
— Harry Kane (@HKane) January 22, 2017
Everyone is with you my bro 🙏🏻 @RyanMason pic.twitter.com/Oter4ZVBgl
— Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) January 23, 2017
Stay Strong Mase.. Thoughts To Him And His Family 🙌🏻❤️@RyanMason
— Luke McGee (@Lukemcgee1) January 22, 2017
Get well soon Mase!! Thoughts are with you and your family, stay strong!!! @RyanMason pic.twitter.com/HLU2tN5irN
— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) January 22, 2017