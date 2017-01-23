Spurs and their players send get well soon messages to Ryan Mason

Posted by - January 23, 2017 - All News, Hull City, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have sent a get well soon message to their former midfielder Ryan Mason after he suffered a fractured skull yesterday.

The 25-year-old moved to Hull City last summer and was in action for the Tigers yesterday when he was involved in a sickening clash of heads with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill.

Spurs sent well wishes to a player who had been on their books between 1998 and 2016.

Several of Mason’s former Spurs team-mates also sent messages of support.