Spurs and their players send get well soon messages to Ryan Mason

Everyone at the Club sends their best wishes to @RyanMason for a full and speedy recovery. Get well soon, Ryan. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 22, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur have sent a get well soon message to their former midfielder Ryan Mason after he suffered a fractured skull yesterday.

The 25-year-old moved to Hull City last summer and was in action for the Tigers yesterday when he was involved in a sickening clash of heads with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill.

Spurs sent well wishes to a player who had been on their books between 1998 and 2016.

Several of Mason’s former Spurs team-mates also sent messages of support.

Everyone is with you my bro 🙏🏻 @RyanMason pic.twitter.com/Oter4ZVBgl — Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) January 23, 2017

Stay Strong Mase.. Thoughts To Him And His Family 🙌🏻❤️@RyanMason — Luke McGee (@Lukemcgee1) January 22, 2017