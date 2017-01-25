Spurs star clarifies he is not sidelined due to dead dog

Just to be clear, I am in Roma at the moment recovering for an injury and not for any other thing that is not to do with football! — Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) January 24, 2017

Missing White hart Lane every minute! Thanks to all of those who encourage me day by day! 💪🏼 — Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) January 24, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela has tweeted to distance himself from media reports that he was currently ruled out due to a host of factors, including the death of his pet dog.

A national newspaper article claimed the Argentina international was struggling to get over the loss of his dog Simba and implied that it had delayed his return to action by stating that he had asked to continue his rehab in Rome after his pet’s death and claiming that a scan of Lamela’s hip injury had shown no major problems.

But Lamela insists the injury is the only reason for his ongoing absence.