Spurs star Harry Kane announces he’s become a dad

Me and @KateGoodlandx had our beautiful baby girl this morning, Ivy Jane Kane at 7:30am. Weighing 7.8pounds. Amazing feeling, so proud!😍❤👶🏼
— Harry Kane (@HKane) January 8, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane took to Twitter yesterday evening to confirm that he has become a dad.
The England international announced that he and partner Kate Goodland were now the proud parents of a baby girl.
Ivy Jane Kane was born at 7.30am on Sunday morning, weighing 7lb 8oz.
Kane said: “Amazing feeeling, so proud!”
The 23-year-old and his girlfriend have been together since their teenage years.
Team-mate Dele Alli and England skipper Wayne Rooney were among those to offer their congratulations.
Special congrats to @HKane and @KateGoodlandx on becoming parents 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/2cnGgOHNQ5
— Dele (@Dele_Alli) January 8, 2017
Congrats to you both 👍👍 https://t.co/4hbFw5oeKr
— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) January 8, 2017