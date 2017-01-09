Spurs star Harry Kane announces he’s become a dad

Me and @KateGoodlandx had our beautiful baby girl this morning, Ivy Jane Kane at 7:30am. Weighing 7.8pounds. Amazing feeling, so proud!😍❤👶🏼 — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 8, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane took to Twitter yesterday evening to confirm that he has become a dad.

The England international announced that he and partner Kate Goodland were now the proud parents of a baby girl.

Ivy Jane Kane was born at 7.30am on Sunday morning, weighing 7lb 8oz.

Kane said: “Amazing feeeling, so proud!”

The 23-year-old and his girlfriend have been together since their teenage years.

Team-mate Dele Alli and England skipper Wayne Rooney were among those to offer their congratulations.