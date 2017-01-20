Steven Gerrard takes coaching job at Liverpool

🙌🏻 We have a new Academy Coach – his name? @stevengerrard! A photo posted by Liverpool Football Club (@liverpoolfc) on Jan 20, 2017 at 10:01am PST

Liverpool have announced that former captain Steven Gerrard has returned to the club in a coaching role.

The ex-England skipper has been out of work since his playing deal with LA Galaxy expired at the end of last year and he announced his retirement.

He was immediately linked with the manager’s job at MK Dons, but has ultimately opted to start his coaching career a little further from the limelight.

Gerrard will start work in a full-time post in February and will be responsible for the professional development of the Reds’ academy player.

The 36-year-old joined the Liverpool academy in 1987 and played for the club throughout his youth and professional career.

He left on a free transfer in 2015 after making 710 appearances and scoring 186 goals for the club to make the move to Major League Soccer.

He will work at the club’s youth complex in Kirkby and will work alongside academy boss Alex Inglethorpe.