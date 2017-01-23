Stoke City troll Man Utd star Paul Pogba

Stoke City have taken aim at Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba over being in Glenn Whelan’s pocket in last weekend’s Premier League game.

The Potters secured a 1-1 draw at home to the Red Devils last Saturday. Today they posted a tweet featuring a quote from Whelan in which he praised the club’s supporters for the noise they generated in the closing stage.

When a Swiss tweeter got in touch to suggest that Whelan needed spurring on to compensate for his lack of mobility, Stoke’s official Twitter account took aim at Pogba.

In reference to Pogba’s transfer fee when he joined United last summer, they wrote: “That’s strange, he’s still fishing £89m out of his back pocket.”

🗣 Glenn Whelan praises #SCFC fans for the atmosphere created in the final stages of the Potters' draw with @ManUtd on the weekend. pic.twitter.com/RjUX6lcsdF — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 23, 2017

@stokecity @ManUtd whelan is amongst the least mobile central midfielders in the league, thus he needs special support — Felix Scheidegger (@FelixScheidegg7) January 23, 2017