Swansea set to sign Spurs midfielder Tom Carroll

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tom Carroll is on the verge of completing a £4.5m transfer to Swansea City, according to The Guardian .

The 24-year-old is set to join Paul Clement’s Swans in the coming week after the two clubs agreed an initial fee and Carroll passed a medical at the Welsh side.

But Spurs and Swansea still need to agree add-ons. The north Londoners want the final fee to be around £9m, depending on their academy graduate’s success with his new club, but the Swans have not offered that much so far.

Carroll has been on Spurs’ books since 2008. He was a regular for the first team last season, making 27 appearances in all competitions and scoring three goals, but he is yet to feature this term.

He previously played for the Swans on loan in the 2014/15 season. He played 18 times and scored one goal during his time at the Liberty Stadium.