Swansea sign Tottenham’s Tom Carroll

Swansea City have completed the signing of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tom Carroll.

The 24-year-old has joined the Swans for undisclosed fee, which is rumoured to be around £4.5m.

He has signed a three-and-a-half year contract that will keep him at the Liberty Stadium until June 2020.

Carroll, who previously played for Swansea on loan in the 2014/15 season, becomes new manager Paul Clement’s third signing. His arrival follows those of PSV Eindhoven winger Luciano Narsingh and left-back Martin Olsson, who joined earlier today from Norwich City.

Spurs tweeted to confirm the departure of their academy graduate, who had played for the north Londoners since 2008.

We have reached agreement with Swansea City for the transfer of @tom_carroll92. Good luck, Tom! pic.twitter.com/KAmug7GLXB — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 17, 2017

Carroll leaves White Hart Lane having made 50 first-team appearances and scored three goals for the club.

He has previously spent time on loan at Leyton Orient, Derby County and Queens Park Rangers, in addition to his spell with the Swans.

The former England Under-21 international is in line to make his second debut for the Welsh side against Liverpool at Anfield this weekend.