Tianjin Quanjian owner confirms talks to sign Chelsea’s Diego Costa

Diego Costa was the subject of talks about a move to Tianjin Quanjian, according to the Chinese side’s owner Shu Yuhui.

The herbal medicine billionaire has confirmed that the Chelsea striker was a target for the current transfer window. He says Costa’s agent Jorge Mendes visited his house (the pair are pictured together above) and held informal discussions over a deal to take the Spain international to Tianjin.

A double-swoop for fellow Mendes clients Radamel Falcao and Raul Jimenez was the primary reason for the talks, but a move for Costa was also mentioned.

But Shu, who was also keen to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani, says changes to the Chinese Super League’s rules on overseas players forced him to rethink plans to lure Costa and other big-name players to his club.

He is quoted by the South China Morning Post as saying: “If [the rule] had been ‘4 +1’ as in the past, then we would have made a big investment this year, but now it seems to be changed to three.

“The online reports about Costa, it’s true we’d like him, and we made an offer for Cavani and were deep in negotiations.”

He added: “Mendes came to my home a few days ago and we also had ideas about Costa, but in the process were ready to sign two players, the contracts were done, the price was good – Falcao and Raul Jimenez.

“The contracts were ready, the two players ready to sign, and then we get the news about the salary limits and restrictions on foreign players, so that made us change.”