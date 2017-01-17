Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen suffers ankle ligament damage

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Jan Vertonghen has suffered ankle ligament damage, according to Sky Sports .

The Belgium international limped off with an ankle injury during the victory over West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

The latest report claims that a scan on the injury carried out on Tuesday showed that Vertonghen has suffered ligament damage and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

That would tally with a social media update posted by Vertonghen earlier today that seemed to hint that he was expected to be out of action for a while, though neither he nor the club have yet put a timeline on when he might return to the team.

Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino has already said that Vertonghen’s injury will not persuade him to bring in a new centre-back during the current transfer window. He suggested Ben Davies and Kevin Wimmer would provide suitable cover in Vertonghen’s absence.