Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen suffers ankle ligament damage

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Jan Vertonghen has suffered ankle ligament damage, according to Sky Sports.
The Belgium international limped off with an ankle injury during the victory over West Bromwich Albion last weekend.
The latest report claims that a scan on the injury carried out on Tuesday showed that Vertonghen has suffered ligament damage and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
That would tally with a social media update posted by Vertonghen earlier today that seemed to hint that he was expected to be out of action for a while, though neither he nor the club have yet put a timeline on when he might return to the team.
Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino has already said that Vertonghen’s injury will not persuade him to bring in a new centre-back during the current transfer window. He suggested Ben Davies and Kevin Wimmer would provide suitable cover in Vertonghen’s absence.