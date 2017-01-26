Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Danny Rose pick up injuries

TEAM NEWS: "Toby, Danny (knee) & @HKane (groin) are out. We don't want to take any risks but they'll hopefully be available for Tuesday." pic.twitter.com/2SHFYAI6tg — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 26, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur duo Harry Kane and Danny Rose have both been ruled out of this weekend’s FA Cup fourth round clash with Wycombe Wanderers.

Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino revealed that Kane has sustained a groin injury, while Rose has a knee problem that will prevent him from featuring.

Fortunately for Spurs fans and Pochettino, neither injury appears to be too serious. The Argentine boss said he was hopeful of having both players available for Tuesday’s Premier League encounter with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, but confirmed neither would be risked against Wycombe.

England internationals Kane and Rose join Belgian centre-backs Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen in the treatment room. They too are out of Saturday’s game at White Hart Lane.

Kane is yet to feature in the FA Cup this season having also missed the third round win over Aston Villa due to the birth of his first child earlier that day.