Tottenham’s Jan Vertonghen gives injury update

Thanks to everyone for your kind messages. Gutted to be injured but will be back as soon as I can 🙏 #COYS — Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) January 17, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has posted on Twitter in the wake of the injury he suffered against West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

The Belgium international said he is “gutted” to be injured, but vowed to be back in action as soon as he can.

Vertonghen suffered what looked like a painful ankle injury in the 4-0 win over the Baggies. Although Spurs are yet to comment on the nature or extent of the problem, their centre-back’s tweet indicates that it is going to keep him sidelined for more than just a week or two.