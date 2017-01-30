Trio of Spurs stars fit for Sunderland game

Mauricio: "@HKane is ok and trained well today. He's available for Sunderland. The same goes for @AlderweireldTob and Danny Rose." #COYS pic.twitter.com/jwoViQ49PC — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 30, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur have been given a boost ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League encounter with Sunderland after three key players were declared fit to play.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that striker Harry Kane, left-back Danny Rose and centre-back Toby Alderweireld will all be available to face the Black Cats.

Kane and Rose were both ruled out of last weekend’s FA Cup fourth round win over Wycombe Wanderers with a groin and a knee injury, respectively.

Alderweireld picked up an injury in the 2-2 draw at Manchester City just over a week ago and had to be substituted.

Alderweireld’s usual centre-back partner Jan Vertonghen is still sidelined through injury, while back-up right-back Kieran Trippier is also ruled out with an injury problem.

Pochettino said Trippier would need a few more days to regain fitness.

Spurs travel to the Stadium of Light to face David Moyes’ side in a 7.45pm kick-off on Tuesday evening.