Tweet: Liverpool’s Joe Gomez on his return to action vs Plymouth

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has posted on Twitter to comment on his comeback in yesterday’s FA Cup third round tie against Plymouth Argyle.

The teenager had been sidelined for 15 months since suffering a serious knee injury on England Under-21 duty last October, shortly after manager Jurgen Klopp took charge.

Klopp was finally able to pick the former Charlton Athletic starlet during yesterday’s cup game.

Gomez acknowledged that a 0-0 draw with the Pilgrims had not been part of the plan, but he was clearly delighted to be back.

He wrote: “Not the result we wanted today, but we’ll bounce back. Meant a lot to be back playing at Anfield. Thank you all for the great support.”