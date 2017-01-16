Tweet and Photo: Ex-Man Utd man Morgan Schneiderlin reacts to his Everton debut

Thanks for the warm welcome 🔵⚪ Great win & performance #coyb pic.twitter.com/NEwb4kDyfe — Morgan Schneiderlin (@SchneiderlinMo4) January 15, 2017

Former Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin took to Twitter yesterday afternoon after making his Everton debut.

The French midfielder came off the bench in the 65th minute of the Toffees’ 4-0 win over Manchester City at Goodison Park.

Posting a photo of him in action, Schneiderlin thanked Everton fans for the warm welcome. He said it was a great win and performance from his new team.

He joined Ronald Koeman’s side in a £20m deal last week.